Tourism recovery faces double whammy of Russia’s war, China’s covid policies

The impact goes beyond these destinations. The war has driven up oil prices, making travel everywhere more expensive. Because Western planes are banned from Russian airspace, some trips are taking much longer. A Finnish airline has revived a Cold War route to Japan that goes over the North Pole, adding three hours to the journey from Helsinki. Air tickets for international trips to Europe declined 7% in the two weeks ended March 9, compared with the two weeks prior, according to data from travel consulting firm ForwardKeys. It excluded Russia, Ukraine and Belarus from the analysis, suggesting that foreign travelers are more hesitant about going to Europe.