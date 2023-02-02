Tourism sector upset over cuts on overseas publicity

According to industry insiders, the Centre has missed the opportunity to back the Indian tourism industry, considering that many countries like China are still reeling under a covid scare, resulting in lower footfall of foreign tourists. “International travellers cannot visit China, and India should have taken steps to use that opportunity. Instead, we are going to miss out since we have slashed our overseas tourism promotion budget by more than half. The tourism budget depends on this one-line item. This year could have been a great opportunity for a tourism boom for India," said Dipak Deva, managing director, Travel Corp. of India Ltd.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}