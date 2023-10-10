Tourists alter plans as Israel-Palestine war escalates
Air India has suspended Delhi-Tel Aviv flights until 14 October, while other major airlines have either rescheduled flights, suspended flight operations or reduced direct flights
With the Israel-Palestine conflict intensifying, tour operators are receiving last-minute rescheduling and cancellation requests from Indian travellers who had plans to visit the area or neighbouring regions during December.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message