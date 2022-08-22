Toy plants take up residence in homes. No green thumb needed

Lego isn’t the only toy maker cashing in on adults looking to destress and decorate. Basic Fun Inc. offers build-your-own Lite Brite wall décor for $100. It includes three16 inch-by-16 inchpop art designs users can place pegs over. Mattel Inc.’s Fisher-Price sells a functional, Bluetooth version of its classic Chatter telephone. And Dragon Glassware has joined with Mattel to cater to adult fans of Barbie, one of this summer’s biggest fashion trends, with bright pink martini glasses and coasters.