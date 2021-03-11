Toyota chief says Apple is welcome to make a car, but…
- Akio Toyoda says new entrants should be ready for 40-year commitment to the industry
Toyota Motor Corp. President Akio Toyoda said he welcomed the possible entry of Apple Inc. into the car business but said the iPhone maker should be ready for a decadeslong commitment to its customers.
“Anyone can make a car if they have the technical ability, but, once they make a car, I hope they’ll recognize they have to steel themselves for 40 years of responding to customers and to various changes," Mr. Toyoda said in a news conference in his capacity as chairman of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association.
