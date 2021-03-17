Toyota, Honda to halt some US production over supply shortages
- Toyota will intermittently cut shifts or production lines; Honda will stop production at most of its U.S. and Canadian plants for a week
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Toyota Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co. are halting production at plants in North America as the pandemic’s continuing effects on the global supply chain create shortages of essential components.
Toyota cited an unspecified “shortage of petrochemicals" at some North American plants. The shortage would affect production at vehicle factories in Kentucky and Mexico, as well as an engine plant in Alabama. The company said it would intermittently cut shifts or production lines of the Camry and Avalon sedans, the Tacoma pickup truck and the hybrid version of its RAV4 sport-utility vehicle to deal with the shortage. It said that for now it didn’t expect to have to furlough any workers.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.