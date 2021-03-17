Toyota, Honda to halt some US production over supply shortages

Toyota cited an unspecified “shortage of petrochemicals" at some North American plants. The shortage would affect production at vehicle factories in Kentucky and Mexico, as well as an engine plant in Alabama. The company said it would intermittently cut shifts or production lines of the Camry and Avalon sedans, the Tacoma pickup truck and the hybrid version of its RAV4 sport-utility vehicle to deal with the shortage. It said that for now it didn’t expect to have to furlough any workers.

