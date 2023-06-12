Toyota Kirloskar looks to ease wait for hybrid models1 min read 12 Jun 2023, 11:15 PM IST
In July, Maruti Suzuki is set to unveil its own version of the Innova Hycross, produced by Toyota at its Bidadi manufacturing unit, furthering their global alliance in India, with a diverse lineup of hybrid vehicles
New Delhi: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), the Indian subsidiary of Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp., is addressing supply chain challenges to resume bookings for premium models of its hybrid multi-purpose vehicle Innova Hycross, amid exorbitant waiting periods of up to 18 months for the top two models introduced in December.
