Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt Ltd (TKM) has reported total sales of 1639 units in May amid resumption of partial operations at its Bidadi manufacturing plant since 26 May.

The company said its domestic sales stood at 12,138 units during May last year. It had also exported 928 units of the Etios cars during the year-ago period.

Toyota Kirloskar said the monthly sales were largely the pending orders that it had received earlier and the dealerships were able to cater only to the customers located where the lockdown is now relaxed.

It said that it could not cater to the customers in key markets such as the large metropolitan cities as the dealerships remain closed.

May 2020 also saw gradual restart of the auto dealerships including that of the Toyota, which saw almost 60% of all its dealerships operational by mid-month.

“We are conscious of the dealer business conditions in various parts of the country and we have been prioritizing production at our end as per dealer requirements, both in terms of quantity as well as the grades that they require," said Naveen Soni, senior vice president, sales and service, TKM.

Soni further said that the company was able to post wholesale of only 20% of its typical monthly volumes.

“However, retail sales have been much higher when compared to wholesales thereby helping us reduce the month’s closing inventory levels at the dealerships," he said adding that the company has seen a significant surge in the online orders and enquiries.

The company said more than 300 Toyota outlets across the country have resumed operations that include ongoing sales operations in about 220 outlets and service operations in more than 230 outlets.

“From sales and service point of view, business is ramping up and we are exceeding 50% of our normal capacity from the open outlets," said Soni.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated