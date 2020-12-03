Toyota Kirloskar resumes production with limited staff as strike continues

Carmaker Toyota Kirloskar Motors Private Limited (TKM) on Thursday said that it would resume operations involving supervisory and other staff as a significant number of workers continue their strike following differences with the management.

“As on December 3rd 2020, the company would like to confirm the resumption of production involving supervisory and other staff and workmen who have signed the undertaking despite the continuation of the illegal strike by a group of workers," a spokesperson for TKM said in a statement on Thursday.

The company has been in a lockout since 10 November after the suspension of one worker, also an office bearer of the union, triggered protests and a strike in Toyota’s Bidadi plant, near Bengaluru.

Though the state labour department ordered workers to call off their strike and resume operations with effect on 19 November, the company says that less than 10% returned and that it was forced to extend its lockdown four days later as the situation was “volatile".

The company is working with less than 10% of its capacity, according to senior officials of TKM.

Toyota had fared well in the festive season, registering a 10-13% increase in customer orders and 12% increase in retail sales (sales from dealer to customer) when compared to the same period last year, according to a statement on 1 December.

The company, in an interview to Mint, had said that all future shareholder investments and expansion plans of TKM will depend on how the car-maker will resolve the current worker unrest and put in place a system to avoid similar occurrences in the future.

“The company is refusing to engage with us and has suspended an additional 20 members today," one person from the workers union said on Thursday.

He said that the company has so far suspended 60 workers and demanded that all of them be reinstated for them to call off the strike.

“If the state (Karnataka) government does not intervene by next week, workers of all companies in Harohalli industrial area will plan a day-long strike," Gangadhar, one of the office bearers of the union said.

He said that the government direction had no mention of any undertaking that needed to be signed and that the company was violating the terms.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.