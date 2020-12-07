Toyota Kirloskar seeks Karnataka CM's help over worker unrest at Bidadi plant

Vikram Kirloskar, the vice-chairman at Toyota Kirloskar Motor Private Limited (TKM) on Monday sought the help of Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa to resolve the prolonged worker unrest at the car-makers manufacturing plant in Bidadi, just outside Bengaluru.

Kirloskar and Raju Ketkale, deputy managing director and at least two other senior executives met Yediyurappa, large industries minister Jagdish Shettar and other cabinet ministers of the government for about 10-15 minutes on Monday.

"The delegation asked the chief minister to help find a resolution and allow workers to return to the factory floor at the earliest," according to the chief minister's office (CMO).

Production at the 310,000 per annum capacity plant has almost come to a standstill since 10 November at the Bidadi factory that has become one of the most troubled sites for the company.

"Yediyurappa has directed officials to find a solution at the earliest," the person cited above said, requesting not to be named.

Toyota Kirloskar didn't comment on the meeting.

Workers declared a strike after one of the union members was suspended by the company citing disciplinary issues.

The Karnataka labour department, after multiple rounds of conciliatory meetings, ordered the company to lift its lockout and asked workers to return on 19 November.

Four days later, the company said it was extending its lockout as most of the employees had refused to return to the shop floor and also citing that the situation inside the campus as "volatile".

Workers state that it is the company that has violated the terms of the government by asking workers to sign an undertaking.

TKM said it was resuming operations with limited staff but had stated that striking workers were making it difficult for their willing colleagues to return to work.

"We are also seeking an appointment with the chief minister and are open to mediation to resolve the issue," Pradeep.N, the vice president of the Toyota workers union said.

He added that the company continues to sanction striking workers and that less than 5% of the staff is actually reporting to work while the remaining continue their protest outside the campus.

