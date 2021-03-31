Toyota Kirloskar to bear covid vaccine cost for employees, family members

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Delhi: Toyota Kirloskar Motor India Ltd on Wednesday said it will bear the cost of covid-19 vaccines for its employees and their immediate family members in the coming months. The local unit of Japan’s Toyota Motor Co plans to cover both permanent and contractual employees under this initiative.

To efficiently run their production lines, it is imperative for automakers and their suppliers to reduce cases of covid-19 in their factories and office premises. Hence, most companies are offering to bear the cost to vaccinate as many employees as possible to ensure smooth running of their operations as demand inches back to normalcy.

A Toyota Kirloskar employee can choose to reimburse the cost of vaccination or get it free of charge at the company's identified healthcare facility, whichever is convenient, the company said in a statement.

“With this gesture, we aim to safeguard the health and safety of all our employees, their family members and the community at large," said Shankara G, vice-president, human resources and services group, Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

Automobile manufacturers have been ramping up production at a rapid pace since September as demand has gradually recovered to pre-covid levels.