MUMBAI: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt Ltd, the maker of Fortuner and Innova utility vehicles, will resume operations at its manufacturing plant in Bidadi, Bengaluru, from Tuesday.

“The production will resume in a phased manner, in concurrence with the directives of both, the state and the central governments. The Company officials are closely monitoring and evaluating the situation to gradually ramp up operations," the company said in a statement on Monday.

The company said more than 290 Toyota dealerships and about 230 service outlets are now operational with priority to specific areas such as supply of spare parts and vehicle servicing.

“The physical and mental well-being of our employees is of utmost importance to us and we do not want to jeopardize the same at any cost...we have come up with a revised set of guidelines to work by and we have been rerunning the ‘Restart Manual’ to ensure successful implementation of the same, before our workforce resumes office," said Raju B. Ketkale, deputy managing director at TKM.

Toyota took more time than other carmakers in resuming operations at its plant. “While restarting operations we have deliberately been very circumspect to take some more time, owing to the fact that we wanted to take extra precautions so as to ensure that both the workplace and its surrounding are safe for us to resume work," he said.

Leading carmakers Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Hyundai Motor India Ltd reported some positive covid-19 cases soon after the two companies resumed operations at their respective plants in Haryana and Tamil Nadu. Both the companies had resumed operations after about 40 days.

Toyota said, to keep staff attendance low at the work place, most office employees would still continue to work from home. The company also said it has introduced various safety initiatives at its dealerships for the staff as well as customers.

