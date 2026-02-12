Toyota issues another recall in US for over 141,000 vehicles affected by door defect — Here's all we know

Toyota has recalled more than 141,000 vehicles due to a door defect that may lead to injury. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration notified of an issue with the electrical system recently.

Updated12 Feb 2026, 07:10 AM IST
File photo of a Toyota Motor Corp's logo. The company has recalled over 1,41,000 vehicles due to a door defect that may lead to injury.
File photo of a Toyota Motor Corp's logo. The company has recalled over 1,41,000 vehicles due to a door defect that may lead to injury. (Reuters / Kim Kyung-Hoon )

The world's largest auto maker Toyota Motor has issued another recall for more than 1,41,000 vehicles in the United States due to a door defect that could cause injury, according to a USA Today report.

It added that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has notified that a number of Toyota vehicles are facing an issue with the electrical system, wherein “Water may enter the rear door switch and cause a short circuit, allowing an unlocked rear door to open unexpectedly.”

Which vehicles are impacted? What should you do?

  • The report added that 1,41,286 Toyota vehicles including the Toyota Prius (2023-26), the Toyota Prius Prime (2023-24), and the Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid (2025-26) are potentially impacted and thus recalled.
  • According to the NHTSA notice, if you own one of the models impacted by the recall, you can take the vehicle to your car dealership to get the rear door switch circuits modified for free.
  • Notification letters will be sent out on March 15.
  • You can contact the Toyota customer service here — 1-800-331-4331.

(This is a developing story, more updates to come…)

