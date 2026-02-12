Toyota issues another recall in US for over 141,000 vehicles affected by door defect — Here's all we know

The world's largest auto maker Toyota Motor has issued another recall for more than 1,41,000 vehicles in the United States due to a door defect that could cause injury, according to a USA Today report.
It added that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has notified that a number of Toyota vehicles are facing an issue with the electrical system, wherein “Water may enter the rear door switch and cause a short circuit, allowing an unlocked rear door to open unexpectedly.”
(This is a developing story, more updates to come…)