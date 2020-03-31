Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt Ltd – a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corp – on Friday announced its plan to protect the financial viability of its dealer partners during the Covid-19 pandemic though a special package known as ‘Covid Package’.

The primary objective of the package is to ensure liquidity to well sustain the business during the lockdown thus protecting dealer partners for approximately 38 to 75 days, based on individual dealer overheads by giving cash flow support that will help them sail through these perilous times, the company said in statement.

Ever since the union and state governments have started asking people to ensure social distancing to control the increase in number of infected, footfalls at automobile dealerships have halved and has led to significant decrease retail sales.

The ‘Covid Package’ ranges from immediate settlement of any dealer claims to inventory interest subsidy for vehicles in dealer stock and spare parts payment deferment amongst host of other supports. Besides, the company is working with its finance partners for a one-time reduction of inventory funding interest at this unprecedented situation, the statement further added.

According to Naveen Soni, senior vice-president, sales and marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, while the union government has announced several relief measures including moratoriums, Toyota has also studied the fixed cost expenses of dealerships and has come up with a relief package to assist in maintaining liquidity to improve cash flow.

“While the government has announcement several relief measures including moratoriums, we have also studied the fixed cost expenses of dealerships and have come up with a relief package called the Covid package to assist in maintaining liquidity to improve cash flow," added Soni.

Share Via