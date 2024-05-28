Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Toyota plans to develop smaller engines compatible with carbon-neutral fuels

Toyota plans to develop smaller engines compatible with carbon-neutral fuels

Kosaku Narioka , The Wall Street Journal

The Japanese automaker plans to develop new engines tailored to electrification as part of efforts to cut carbon emissions.

The carmaker has benefited from a shift among consumers in the U.S. and some other markets to gasoline-electric hybrid vehicles from fully electric vehicles. PHOTO: PAULO WHITAKER/REUTERS

Toyota Motor plans to develop new engines tailored to electrification as part of efforts to cut carbon emissions.

Toyota Motor plans to develop new engines tailored to electrification as part of efforts to cut carbon emissions.

The Japanese automaker said Tuesday that it will make smaller engines compatible with various fuels that produce net zero CO2 emissions to decarbonize internal-combustion engines.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

The Japanese automaker said Tuesday that it will make smaller engines compatible with various fuels that produce net zero CO2 emissions to decarbonize internal-combustion engines.

Toyota has been taking what it calls a multipathway approach, which means offering consumers a variety of vehicles, including hybrid-electric and hydrogen-powered cars, in addition to electric vehicles.

In recent months, the carmaker has benefited from a shift among consumers in the U.S. and some other markets to gasoline-electric hybrid vehicles from fully electric vehicles, as more car buyers are worried about charging problems and higher prices associated with pure EVs.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.