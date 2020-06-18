BENGALURU: Two employees at the Toyota Kirloskar Motor India Ltd have tested positive for covid-19, forcing a temporary suspension of operations at its plant in Bidadi, near Bengaluru.

The automaker said in a statement that the two employees who tested positive had last attended work on 7 June and 16 June, respectively.

"As a first step and through appropriate contact tracing, Toyota Kirloskar has started identifying all those employees who may have had primary or secondary contact with the infected employees for necessary treatment and quarantine wherever necessary, and is in contact with the local Government authorities," the company said in a statement.

The development is a blow to the B.S. Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government that has been trying to relax lockdown restrictions and reopen more businesses and activities to revive the state's economy.

Karnataka has seen a surge in cases ever since interstate movement of people had been allowed almost a month ago.

Toyota had resumed operations on 26 May after two months of covid- 19 induced lockdown that forced its two plants to temporarily shut down.

The company had partially restarted operations with a reduced workforce at its plants while all the Strategic Business Units office staff at Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata still continue to ‘work from home’.

"Operations at TKM plant have already been temporarily suspended so that required disinfection can be carried out at the plant," the company said in a statement.

TKM said it has also extended all necessary support to the infected employees for medical treatment as well as quarantine procedures.

"The company is in touch with the families of the infected employees so as to support them to handle this situation carefully without further complications," it added in the statement.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated