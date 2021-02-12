Toyota profit quickly recovers despite chip shortage

Toyota Motor Corp. has cemented its status as Japan’s healthiest auto maker, boosting its profit projections after a faster-than-expected rebound from the pandemic.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now

The company also announced plans Wednesday to launch three new electric car models in the U.S. this year.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.