Toyota profit quickly recovers despite chip shortage

Toyota profit quickly recovers despite chip shortage2 min read . 12:52 AM IST
Japanese car maker says steady relationships with suppliers help it keep production going amid semiconductor turmoil
Toyota Motor Corp. has cemented its status as Japan’s healthiest auto maker, boosting its profit projections after a faster-than-expected rebound from the pandemic.
The company also announced plans Wednesday to launch three new electric car models in the U.S. this year.
