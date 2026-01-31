Recall alert: Why automaker Toyota is recalling over 1,61,000 vehicles in the US — All you need to know

Toyota is reportedly recalling around 1,61,268 vehicles in the United States over issues with the rear-view camera display while reversing, Reuters reported on 31 January, citing the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Notably, this comes after a series of similar recalls last year, and one alert last week, by the auto major amid a number of issues with its vehicles in the US.

Recall for 162,000 vehicles on 23 January On 23 January Toyota said it was conducting a safety recall involving around 1,62,000 vehicles in the US over a faulty multimedia display, Reuters reported.

The report cited a statement from Toyota, that the issue was with the multimedia display, which may become stuck on a camera view or display a black image under certain circumstances in the subject vehicles, potentially not meeting a federal safety standard.

This included certain model year 2024-2025 Toyota Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles. The company added that customers will be notified of this issue by late March, it said.

Over 55,000 US vehicles recalled over loose inverter connection Prior to this, on 23 December, Reuters reported that ‍Toyota is recalling 55,405 vehicles in the US as ⁠bolt ⁠inside the ⁠inverter may ‍not have been ‌tightened properly, ​causing incomplete contact at the inverter terminal. This was notified by the US ​National ⁠Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which added that the remedy is currently ​under development.

Over 126,000 US vehicles recalled over engine stall risk On 13 November too, Toyota said it is recalling 126,691 Tundra and Lexus vehicles in the US over manufacturing debris that may stall the engine, Reuters reported.

The NHTSA confirmed that a remedy is under development and will be performed once available.

Biggest number: Toyota recalls 1.02 million US vehicles On 5 November, Toyota said that it is recalling more than 1.02 million vehicles in the US due to a flaw that may cause a rear-view camera to fail, boosting the risk of a crash, Reuters reported. The cameras are mandatory to help prevent drivers from striking people or objects when backing up.

The recall covered certain 2022 through 2026 Toyota and Lexus model year vehicles — including Camry, Highlander, RAV4, Prius and Lexus RX, TX, LS, GX, NX and LX — as well as Subaru Solterra vehicles equipped with a Panoramic View Monitor system, the automaker said.

“A software error may cause the camera image to freeze or go blank when the vehicle is in reverse, meaning the vehicles fail to comply with federal rear visibility requirements,” the NHTSA added.

Toyota recalled nearly 394,000 US vehicles In October too, Toyota recalled nearly 394,000 US vehicles due to a rear-view camera issue that could reduce drivers' visibility and increase the risk of a crash, Reuters reported.

That recall covered several models including certain 2022-2025 Tundra, Tundra Hybrid, and 2023-2025 Sequoia Hybrid vehicles, it added.