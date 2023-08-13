Toyota recalls 168,000 vehicles in US due to potential fire hazard

Toyota recalls 168,000 vehicles in US due to potential fire hazard1 min read 13 Aug 2023, 07:09 AM IST
Toyota recalls 168,000 vehicles in the US due to potential fire hazard.
Toyota recalls 168,000 vehicles in the US due to potential fire hazard.
Toyota, a prominent player in the automotive industry, has initiated a recall of approximately 168,000 vehicles that were produced recently in the United States due to a potential fire hazard.
Toyota, a prominent player in the automotive industry, has initiated a recall of approximately 168,000 vehicles that were produced recently in the United States due to a potential fire hazard.
This recall specifically pertains to certain models of Toyota Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles from the 2022 and 2023 model years.
This recall specifically pertains to certain models of Toyota Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles from the 2022 and 2023 model years.
"The subject vehicles are equipped with a plastic fuel tube which could move and rub against a brake line and develop a fuel leak. A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source could increase the risk of fire," Toyota said in a recall notice.
"The subject vehicles are equipped with a plastic fuel tube which could move and rub against a brake line and develop a fuel leak. A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source could increase the risk of fire," Toyota said in a recall notice.
"For all involved vehicles, Toyota dealers will replace the fuel tube with an improved part and additional clamps at no cost to customers," it added.
"For all involved vehicles, Toyota dealers will replace the fuel tube with an improved part and additional clamps at no cost to customers," it added.
Moreover, the automaker said that it is "currently preparing the remedy parts for this recall".Customers will receive free installation of protective materials and a clamp on the fuel tube as a temporary measure until the final remedy parts are available.
Moreover, the automaker said that it is "currently preparing the remedy parts for this recall".Customers will receive free installation of protective materials and a clamp on the fuel tube as a temporary measure until the final remedy parts are available.
Toyota further noted that it will notify affected owners about this issue by early October 2023.
Toyota further noted that it will notify affected owners about this issue by early October 2023.
Last year, eight automakers, including Toyota voluntarily recalled more than 1,00,000 vehicles to fix faulty components.
Last year, eight automakers, including Toyota voluntarily recalled more than 1,00,000 vehicles to fix faulty components.
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said that the eight firms - Toyota, Kia, Ford Sales and Service Korea, Volkswagen Group Korea, Jaguar Land Rover Korea, BMW Korea, Dasan Heavy Industries Co and Motostar Korea - recalled a total of 1,02,169 units of 52 different models,
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said that the eight firms - Toyota, Kia, Ford Sales and Service Korea, Volkswagen Group Korea, Jaguar Land Rover Korea, BMW Korea, Dasan Heavy Industries Co and Motostar Korea - recalled a total of 1,02,169 units of 52 different models,
Issues that have led to the recall of various vehicles include a malfunctioning auxiliary heating system in Kia's Sorento SUV, an unreliable transmission system in Ford's Fusion sedan, and software-related issues in the Audi A6 Premium 45 TFSI quattro sedan, which is imported by Volkswagen Group Korea.
Issues that have led to the recall of various vehicles include a malfunctioning auxiliary heating system in Kia's Sorento SUV, an unreliable transmission system in Ford's Fusion sedan, and software-related issues in the Audi A6 Premium 45 TFSI quattro sedan, which is imported by Volkswagen Group Korea.
(With inputs from PTI)
(With inputs from PTI)