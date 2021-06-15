Toyota resumes operations at its Karnataka plant

“Since the outbreak of the pandemic, we are very clear that we will respond to the needs of those in the midst of this outbreak, making prompt decisions and taking immediate action to help ensure safety and security of all our employees and other stakeholders. On the manufacturing side, we are trying to ensure that all possible measures and preparations are made to resume production soon, so as to be able to cater to the immediate mobility needs of our customers, at the earliest," the company said in the statement.