Toyota resumes production of bZ4X EV after recall over safety risk

Toyota recalled the bZ4X sport-utility vehicle, its first mass-produced EV, in June because of a problem with bolts that the company said could have led them to loosen to the point that the wheels would detach. At the time, the company said the recall covered about 2,700 vehicles worldwide, including 2,200 in Europe and 260 in the U.S.

