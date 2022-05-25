Toyota revs up race with Tesla

Yet all this fits with Toyota’s brand, which stands for very different things than Tesla’s. The Japanese company has long given priority to safety, affordability and reliability over excitement. A starting price of $42,000 is toward the lower end of the range, and Toyota says the bZ4X’s battery should retain 90% of capacity after 10 years. The company’s growth over decades to become the global market leader suggests it knows what many consumers want—perhaps better than car reviewers and early adopters, who like cool stuff to talk about.