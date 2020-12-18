Subscribe
Toyota's chief says electric vehicles are overhyped
Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda.

Toyota’s chief says electric vehicles are overhyped

Peter Landers , The Wall Street Journal

  • Akio Toyoda says converting entirely to EVs could cost hundreds of billions of dollars and make cars unaffordable for average people

Toyota Motor Corp.’s leader criticized what he described as excessive hype over electric vehicles, saying advocates failed to consider the carbon emitted by generating electricity and the costs of an EV transition.

Toyota President Akio Toyoda said Japan would run out of electricity in the summer if all cars were running on electric power. The infrastructure needed to support a fleet consisting entirely of EVs would cost Japan between ¥14 trillion and ¥37 trillion, the equivalent of $135 billion to $358 billion, he said.

