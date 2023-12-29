Toyota stresses on incentivizing hybrids to drive EV adoption
If there aren't enough EVs being sold in a market, then it's a chicken and egg problem. How does a manufacturer of EV parts, invest in India? asks Vikram Gulati of Toyota Kirloskar Motor
NEW DELHI : Toyota Kirloskar Motor, the Indian subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corp, advocates for boosting demand for electric powertrains in India by promoting the adoption of hybrid vehicles alongside electric vehicles (EVs).
