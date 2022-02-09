Toyota’s real challenge is EVs, not chips

Toyota lowered its sales forecast Wednesday by 3.5% for the fiscal year ending in March as semiconductor shortages dampened production. It now expects to produce 8.5 million cars, including its luxury Lexus brand, this fiscal year, down from the 9 million forecast in November. That would still be about 8% higher than sales in the previous fiscal year. Toyota also adjusted down its revenue forecast, but has kept profit guidance unchanged. That partly reflects a cheaper yen, but also pricing power: Cuts to incentives and discounts are likely in a market where supply remains so tight.

