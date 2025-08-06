TPG Amasses $4.8 Billion for Growth Fund, Topping Target

(Bloomberg) -- TPG Inc. gathered $4.8 billion for the latest iteration of a fund that bets on rapidly growing earlier-stage companies.

The private equity firm said it exceeded its initial $4 billion target for TPG Growth VI, adding new investors from the Middle East, Asia and Latin America. TPG took about two years to raise the fund, part of a strategy dating to 2007 that focuses on investments in software and enterprise technology, internet, digital media and communications, health care and business services.

TPG, which reported second-quarter earnings Wednesday that topped Wall Street estimates, has already committed about 40% of the fund across 10 deals, including Schott Pharma, Cliffwater and K2 Medical Research. TPG Growth had $20.2 billion of assets under management at midyear.

The firm has avoided a broader slowdown in distributions to private equity investors that has hamstrung many of its peers as higher interest rates made exiting investments more difficult. US President Donald Trump’s tariff policy has dampened earlier hopes for a rebound in dealmaking and raised the prospect of an economic slowdown.

TPG Growth has signed or closed on $2.3 billion of deal exits as of June 30 and is averaging a 2-to-1 ratio of investment sales to new acquisitions, David Trujillo co-managing partner of TPG Growth, said in an interview.

“They’re getting back multiples of the dollars that they invested with us and that allows them to contribute to the new fund,” he said.

While the investing team pays close attention to the uncertain macroeconomic climate, the strategy is focused on businesses that can generate 20% to 30% growth, Matt Hobart, co-managing partner of TPG Growth, said in the interview.

“Getting the sector and theme-driven micro calls right and finding those businesses that are growing is often more important than the macro environment we’re operating in,” Hobart said.

TPG Growth makes control investments or takes minority positions of at least 20% in companies, which allows the firm to influence governance and strategy, in contrast with some peers, Trujillo said.

“We did not get over our skis doing a ton of unprofitable tech in 2020 and 2021,” he said.

TPG Private Equity Opportunities, the firm’s fund for wealthy individuals, will invest in select deals alongside TPG Growth.

Founded in San Francisco in 1992, TPG oversaw $261 billion of assets at the end of June. The firm, led by Chief Executive Officer Jon Winkelried, invests across private equity, impact, credit and real estate.

After-tax distributable earnings for the second quarter rose 30% from a year earlier to $268.3 million, TPG said in a presentation. The firm raised $11.3 million during the quarter and invested $10.4 million.

Shares of TPG rose 4.9% to $60.08 at 11:24 a.m. in New York, paring their decline this year to 4.4%.

(Updates with share price in final paragraph. An earlier version of this story corrected an executive’s surname in the fifth and ninth paragraphs.)

