TPG taps Montag for ambitious carbon-credit effort

The investment represents one of the private sector’s largest efforts to expand the roughly $2 billion market for voluntary carbon credits that companies buy to offset their carbon emissions. Bank of America, the venture arm of JetBlue Airways Corp., and NGP Energy Capital Management have committed to invest in the new firm. General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc. and McKinsey & Co. are among the companies helping launch the platform.

