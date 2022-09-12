TPG to sell Manipal Health stake, promoter buyback plan fails

Over the past two years, Manipal Health has bought out a few hospital chains to expand its presence in India. In April 2021, Manipal acquired Columbia Asia Hospitals for ₹2,100 crore, which took the chain’s total bed count to over 7,000 in India. In July, it acquired Multiples PE-backed Vikram Hospital for ₹350 crore, giving Manipal access to an additional 300 beds.

