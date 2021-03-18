TPG's Rise Fund to invest $200 mn in Airtel Africa mobile money biz

Raghunath Mandava, CEO of Airtel Africa, commented, "In line with our vision of enhancing financial inclusion, Airtel Africa offers a unique digital mobile financial services platform under the Airtel Money brand. With today's announcement we are pleased to welcome The Rise Fund as an investor in our mobile money business and as a partner to help us realise the full potential from the substantial opportunity to bank the unbanked across Africa."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}