Companies
TR Capital sees over $200 mn annual investment opportunity in India
Priyamvada C 4 min read 07 Jun 2024, 02:51 PM IST
Summary
- With more new-age companies going public in recent years, the market for secondary investments has also become larger, says TR Capital’s managing partner Frédéric Azemard
Bengaluru: Hong Kong-based TR Capital, a prominent investor in Indian startups like Lenskart and BigBasket, sees an opportunity to invest over $200 million annually in India as it is bullish on India's economic potential.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less