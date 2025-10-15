TR Capital’s Rohitt Mutthoo to exit, join Raj Dugar in new secondary fund
Mutthoo’s departure marks the third senior exit from TR Capital’s India team in a year, as the Asia-focused investor readies new hires and doubles down on India’s fast-growing secondary market.
MUMBAI: Asia-focused investment firm TR Capital’s director Rohitt Mutthoo, who oversees investments in India, is set to step down in the coming weeks and partner with former Eight Roads Ventures executive Raj Dugar to lead a secondary fund, three people familiar with the matter said.