Tracing chats to first originator will break encryption, user privacy: WhatsApp

As reported by Mint on February 28, fingerprinting is a method that is known to be successful for tracing messages on such platforms. However, security experts have warned that there’s no way to do this for just the offending users, and platforms will have to implement it for everyone, thereby breaking the fundamental norms of end-to-end encryption (E2EE). E2EE protects user privacy by ensuring that only the sender and receiver of a text can read it. No one, including the platform in question, can read the texts otherwise.

