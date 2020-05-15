MUMBAI : Tractor manufacturers are hopeful of strong recovery of lost sales as a result of the pandemic-induced lockdown that was imposed from the last week of March.

“Upto 50% of the sales lost due to lockdown from March, April and May can be recovered in the months of June – October as we can see that the rural sentiment is positive on good rabi crop output this year. Water reservoir levels are high and good monsoon forecast will further encourage the demand for tractors," Shenu Agarwal, chief executive officer, Escorts Agri Machinery said in an analyst call on May 14.

Agarwal estimates that the farm equipment industry has lost sales of 70,000 – 80,000 tractors during the lockdown period.

The hopes of tractor manufacturers will also be boosted by the announcements made by the Finance minister on Friday, which focused on providing a stimulus to the agricultural and animal husbandry sectors and allied industries.

Hemant Sikka, president, farm equipment sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) had recently told Mint that good rabi output, opening up of mandis, governments procuring from farmers, good reservoir levels and expectations of a good monsoons augur well for tractor demand. He had stressed that with adequate support from the NBFCs and finance organizations the tractor sales would bounce back quickly.

“Positives of excellent rabi harvest, good reservoir levels and forecast of normal monsoon augers well for the agri growth," Sikka said via his twitter handle on May 14 adding that the government measures will support liquidity needs of farmers as they prepare for the kharif season.

Hoshiarpur-based International Tractors Ltd (ITL), also the owner of Sonalika brand, is seeing good enquiries in the territories of Punjab and Haryana where it has strong presence. A senior executive, who wished not to be named, disclosed that the management expects the demand to recover by the festive season.

The company has resumed operations at its Hoshiarpur unit.

M&M has resumed operations across all of its tractor plants except for the Kandivali unit in Mumbai. On May 14, the company’s Mohali-based facilities resumed operations.

Meanwhile, Agarwal of Escorts said there is good pent up demand across the north, central and eastern rural markets.

“The lead generation is at 90% of what we generate under normal circumstances," Agarwal said.

However, the tractor manufacturers are working on supply chain rationalization as they work on ramping up production in the coming weeks.

“Now that the demand is gradually falling in place, we are more worried about the supply of parts from vendors spread across India," said Agarwal of Escorts adding that the company is looking into setting up alternate sourcing of parts.

Agarwal added that the farm machinery segment is not hit as much as the automotive industry as agricultural activities were gradually exempted from the lockdown measures.

A large number of harvesters that were stuck at the state borders began to move along with the movement of agri inputs such as seeds and fertilizers as agricultural activities were exempted from 20 April. The farm equipment companies were allowed to open workshops for tractor servicing and breakdown maintenance.

“We expect recovery to be sooner and FY21 volume decline to be lower in the tractor segment in comparison to other segments. We expect the tractor industry to decline by 10% in FY21E and then, register a strong recovery with 20% growth in FY22E," said a report by Emkay Research.

