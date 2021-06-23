Trade bodies to discuss amendments to e-commerce rules this week

“Our rules are limited to safeguarding the interest of consumers that also incorporate safeguards against unfair trade practices. But we are not into regulating the trade as such, because that is a part of DPIIT. So, DPITT is already bringing in their e-commerce policy and I’m sure they would be addressing many things which nationally we cannot address," said Nidhi Khare, additional secretary, ministry of consumer affairs, food & distribution, at a press conference on Tuesday.