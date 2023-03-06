Trade restrictions on Adani Ent stock set to be lifted1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 12:11 AM IST
- The company had been put under the ASM framework a month back, along with two other group stocks, following a massive sell-off post-Hindenburg research levelling allegations against the group.
NEW DELHI : The National Stock Exchange will remove Adani Enterprises Ltd from the short-term additional surveillance measures (ASM) framework from Wednesday. The company had been put under the ASM framework a month back, along with two other group stocks, following a massive sell-off post-Hindenburg research levelling allegations against the group.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×