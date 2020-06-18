Coal trade unions Thursday said they are going ahead with their three-day nationwide strike from July 2 in Coal India and SCCL against the government's move to open the coal sector to private players.

It is not clear whether officers will be joining the strike.

The strike may cause production loss of nearly four million tonnes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday launched the process for commercial mining in 41 coal blocks, a move that opens India's coal sector for private players and termed it a major step in the direction of India achieving self-reliance.

Trade unions said their outfits in the subsidiaries had either sent or are in the process of sending the notices, the .

We are going ahead with the three-day strike from July 2. All the permanent and contractors workers of Coal India and SCCL will join thetrike, All India Coal Workers Federation general secretary D D Ramanandan said.

The proposed strike will also to oppose the bifurcation of the Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Limited, a subsidiary of Coal India and engaged in technical advisory. RSS-backed Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh, Hind Maha Sangh and AITUC have said they will join the strike.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via