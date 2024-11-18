Traders are making bullish bets on Nvidia ahead of earnings

Nvidia’s shares often see wild swings after earnings—and traders are wagering that will happen again. They are betting on a roughly 12% move, higher or lower, in Nvidia’s stock in the following session, or a roughly $407 billion swing in market value, Cboe data show. Nvidia’s stock has moved more than 9% on average following its last eight reports, according to Vishal Vivek, equity and derivatives trading strategist at Citigroup.