Traders' Body CAIT Urges Govt to Regulate Quick Commerce
SummaryCAIT members asserted that quick commerce firms have distorted the retail market through excessive discounting and expansion in major cities, forcing numerous small store owners to shut shop.
NEW DELHI : The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) announced on Tuesday its plan to submit recommendations to the commerce and consumer affairs ministries, addressing challenges faced by retail traders due to the rapid expansion of quick commerce.