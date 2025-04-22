Traders' Body CAIT Urges Govt to Regulate Quick Commerce

Quick commerce firms have reshaped the retail landscape in India over the last two to three years. Companies such as Zepto, Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart, promising deliveries in under 30 minutes, have helped shoppers replace trips to small grocery stores with online orders. Quick commerce platforms reported a 77% jump in gross merchandise value to $2.8 billion in 2023, as per Redseer data. The quick commerce market is expected to grow by over 40% annually until 2030, per estimates by Bain & Co.—fuelled by expansion across categories, geographies, and customer segments.