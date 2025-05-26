Traders urge Delhi CM to expedite PNG installation in Connaught Place restaurants

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) A traders' association of Connaught Place has urged Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to ensure the long-pending installation of piped natural gas (PNG) lines in restaurants located in the inner circle of the commercial hub.

In a letter dated April 22 to the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) referred to an earlier request made in January 2024 and expressed concern over the lack of progress in installing PNG connections in blocks other than A and G, where initial work had begun.

They also mentioned that they have written to IGL and NDMC in 2023 and 2024, but still their request is pending.

"The PNG has not reached most of the restaurants in other blocks," the letter said, adding that several members are enquiring about the timeline from when PNG will be available to them.

"We would again like to request you to issue the directions to the concerned department to install the PNG pipelines in other blocks also so that the benefit of PNG should reach all the restaurants concerned," the NDTA said.

The NDTA said the matter has been pending since 2006, despite a deadline for implementation set for 2012.

"More than 200 restaurants in Connaught Place are still waiting for PNG. Please execute the PNG supply so cafes are relieved of using gas cylinders," the NDTA said in a post on X.