TRAI asks Airtel, VIL to submit pending data post priority plan presentation

Following this, Vodafone Idea has send some information and sought time till August 20 to submit the rest, while Airtel's response is awaited. The source privy to the development said that the companies had made certain claims in the presentation before the regulator on August 10, and that TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) had asked all related data to be submitted. A reminder was sent this week to the two companies to make all pending submissions, and record of discussion has also be circulated by TRAI.