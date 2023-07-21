TRAI clears Reliance Jio not violating any rules in predatory price complaint1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 08:14 PM IST
TRAI received a complaint that accused Reliance Jio of engaging in predatory pricing practices with their broadband plans, particularly about the provision of TV channels
Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has cleared that Reliance Jio has not violated any tariff rules. The telecom regulator has received multiple complaints about Reliance Jio that it offers live TV channels which amounts to predatory pricing. The information was provided by Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.
