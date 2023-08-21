Trai issues recommendations on licence fee and policy matters of DTH services

Trai issues recommendations on licence fee and policy matters of DTH services3 min read 21 Aug 2023, 08:24 PM IST
The regulator has also said that ministry of information & broadcasting should revise the Form-D (the Statement of Revenue and Licence Fee for DTH licensees) and adopt the format of Form-D as prescribed in the recommendations
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has issued recommendations on licence fee and policy matters of DTH (direct-to-home) services in accordance with amendments carried out by Department of Telecommunications (DoT) that had rationalized the definition of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) and Bank Guarantee (BG) quantum, respectively, under structural reforms.