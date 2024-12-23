New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Telecom regulator Trai on Monday amended tariff rules to mandate mobile service providers to issue a separate plan for voice calls and SMS for customers not using data.

The regulator removed the cap of 90 days on special recharge coupons and extended it to up to 365 days.

"...the service provider shall offer at least one Special Tariff Voucher exclusively for Voice and SMS with validity period not exceeding three hundred and sixty-five days," the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) said in the Telecom Consumers Protection (Twelfth Amendment) Regulations, 2024.

The move will help consumers to pay for services which they generally use.

During the consultation process, Trai came across various views, including several senior citizens, families having broadband at homes etc may not need recharge plans bundled with data for their mobile phones.

In an explanatory note, Trai said that it is of the view that a separate STV for voice and SMS, in addition to existing data-only STV and bundled offers, shall be mandated.

"It is also observed that mandating Voice and SMS only STV will provide an option to subscribers who do not require data, and this in any way will not reverse the government initiative of data inclusion as service providers are at liberty to offer bundled offers and data only vouchers," the note said.

The regulator has also allowed telecom operators to issue recharge vouchers of any value, but they should also issue a recharge coupon of at least ₹10. Earlier, the rule allowed telecom operators to issue top-up vouchers in denomination of ₹10 and multiples of 10.