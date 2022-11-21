Trainman introduces Trip Assurance option for travellers

New Delhi: Train ticket booking app Trainman has announced a new feature called ‘Trip Assurance’ which ensures that the waitlisted passenger gets a guaranteed way to do his trip by checking the percentage score indicated on a given prediction meter while booking a ticket on the Trainman app.
New Delhi: Train ticket booking app Trainman has announced a new feature called ‘Trip Assurance’ which ensures that the waitlisted passenger gets a guaranteed way to do his trip by checking the percentage score indicated on a given prediction meter while booking a ticket on the Trainman app.
Trip Assurance is designed to help passengers discover and book last-minute alternate travel and financing options in case the train ticket remains unconfirmed before chart preparation.
Trip Assurance is designed to help passengers discover and book last-minute alternate travel and financing options in case the train ticket remains unconfirmed before chart preparation.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
“If the prediction meter indicates 90% or above, then the Trip Assurance fee would be ₹1 and if below 90% then there is a nominal fee charged depending on the class of the ticket," the company said in a statement.
It is important to note that the trip assurance fee would be refunded back to the account if the train ticket gets confirmed at the time of chart preparation. But if it doesn’t get confirmed, then Trainman provides a flight ticket to the passenger at no extra cost. This means that the user is now eligible for a free flight ticket.
“‘Trip Assurance’ requires a nominal fee starting from just Re 1 and is currently available for ticket booking on all Rajdhani trains and other trains, around 130 trains in all," it said.
If a waitlisted train ticket remains same at the time of chart preparation, Trainman will provide a confirmed flight ticket for the same journey, Trainman said on its official website.
“The product has been launched to make traveling a completely hassle-free experience. We were the pioneers in this prediction model space with 94% accuracy, the possibility of conversion of a waitlisted ticket into a confirmed one. With our latest product, we are now looking to disrupt the tier-2 and tier-3 cities travel market like never before. In effect, when a train ticket is not confirmed, we will provide a flight ticket under ‘Trip Assurance’, but this will only apply to cities that have airports. All in all, we are constantly engaged in optimizing our online platform for providing a seamless train travel experience for train travelers in India," said Vineet Chirania, Founder and CEO, Trainman.
“Trip Assurance will make it a win-win situation for both the passengers and the railways, and therefore emerges as an excellent choice for train travel. Getting a trip assured is everyone’s objective when traveling by train whether to meet family, or for leisure travel, or for any other purpose," he added .
Catch all the Corporate news
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.