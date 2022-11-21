Trainman introduces Trip Assurance option for travellers

“The product has been launched to make traveling a completely hassle-free experience. We were the pioneers in this prediction model space with 94% accuracy, the possibility of conversion of a waitlisted ticket into a confirmed one. With our latest product, we are now looking to disrupt the tier-2 and tier-3 cities travel market like never before. In effect, when a train ticket is not confirmed, we will provide a flight ticket under ‘Trip Assurance’, but this will only apply to cities that have airports. All in all, we are constantly engaged in optimizing our online platform for providing a seamless train travel experience for train travelers in India," said Vineet Chirania, Founder and CEO, Trainman.