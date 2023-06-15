Transamerica  nixes $2 bn TCS pact to focus on insourcing

Transamerica nixes $2 bn TCS pact to focus on insourcing3 min read 15 Jun 2023, 10:44 PM IST
TCS will complete the transition over 24-30 months, meaning the Mumbai-based company will have worked for eight of the planned 10 years of the contract
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd’s $2 billion, 10-year deal with the American arm of Dutch insurer Aegon NV has been scrapped five-and-a-half years after Transamerica Life Insurance Co. selected India’s largest information technology (IT) services company.
