Transamerica  nixes $2 bn TCS pact to focus on insourcing

Tata Consultancy Services ( TCS ) Ltd’s $2 billion, 10-year deal with the American arm of Dutch insurer Aegon NV has been scrapped five-and-a-half years after Transamerica Life Insurance Co. selected India’s largest information technology (IT) services company.

Transamerica plans to cut its dependence on third-party IT services firms such as TCS, electing to do much of the tech work itself, according to an executive familiar with the development.

The executive said TCS will complete the transition over 24-30 months, implying the Mumbai-based company will have worked for eight of the planned 10 years of the contract. “TCS will have worked for about 80% of the duration of the contract, and the financial impact should be minimal," the executive said on the condition of anonymity.

Still, losing a marquee client like Transamerica is a setback for TCS. A case in point is TCS’s partnership with television ratings measurement company Nielsen. Nielsen first awarded a 10-year, $1.2 billion IT services contract to TCS in 2007 and expanded the contract to $2.25 billion in 2017.

“Considering the current macro environment and respective business priorities, Transamerica and TCS have mutually agreed to end the administration arrangement for Transamerica life insurance, annuities and supplemental health insurance, and other employee benefit products," spokespeople for TCS and Transamerica said in identical responses. “Transamerica and TCS will work together to ensure a smooth transition of the administration of these products to a new servicing model, which we expect to take approximately 30 months."

This development comes at a time TCS, which reported an 8.6% dollar revenue growth to end at $27.93 billion last year, stares at a slowdown. Fortune 500 companies are having a relook at their tech spending on account of fears of a global slowdown, leading to some anxiety among the ranks of technology services companies such as TCS, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., and Infosys Ltd.

This also makes it a challenging start for chief executive K. Krithivasan, who only took over as the boss on 1 June after his predecessor Rajesh Gopinathan resigned. Incidentally, TCS won the deal from Transamerica 11 months after Gopinathan succeeded N. Chandrasekaran, now the chairman of Tata Sons, in February 2017.

Under the Transamerica deal, which was inked in January 2018, TCS was assured of at least $200 million in annual revenue, making it among the largest contracts bagged by the company. The firm won the deal after competitive bidding that saw participation from the world’s largest IT services firms, including Cognizant.

As part of the deal, TCS was entrusted to simplify the service of more than 10 million policies into a single integrated modern platform. Nearly 2,200 employees of Transamerica joined TCS, and over the coming months, these employees will be put on other ongoing projects, including the UK life insurer Phoenix Group, according to the executive cited above.

Despite persistent speculation for the past year about Transamerica terminating the contract, the insurer dismissed such claims. In response to a 16 July 2022 Mint query, Transamerica denied cancelling the contract and said it continues to work “together under their agreement announced in January 2018".

The news was first reported by a regional American weekly, Corridor Business Journal, on 14 June.

For over a decade, insourcing, or more companies looking to cut their dependence on third-party IT firms and move work to their global capability centres (GCCs), has remained a worry for India’s $245-billion IT outsourcing industry.

Nasscom, the industry lobby, estimates that India is home to about 1,580 GCCs which together employed 1.6 million people and generated about $46 billion in revenue at the end of March 2023.

But this is arguably the first instance where a mega IT contract has been called off even before the ongoing partnership has ended.

One reason for Transamerica changing its strategy midway could be ascribed to the change of leadership: In 2021, Transamerica named Will Fuller as the chief executive as his predecessor, Mark Mullin—under whose watch TCS won the deal—took over as the chairman of the insurance giant.