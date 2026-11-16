Transasia BioMedicals explores up to 20% stake sale to raise $200 million

MUMBAI: Transasia Bio-Medicals is exploring a sale of up to 20% stake to raise $150-200 million, drawing interest from several large private equity funds, as the medical equipment maker considers its first external capital raise, three people familiar with the matter said.
Funds including TPG, Warburg Pincus, ChrysCapital, Motilal Oswal and Quadria Capital have expressed interest in the company, the people said, adding that discussions are at an early stage. All three spoke on condition of anonymity as the discussions are private.
“The round is likely a mix of primary and secondary share sale although the exact structures are subject to change depending on the incoming investor. O3 Capital is helping the company with the fundraise,” one of the people said.
Quadria declined to comment, while the others did not respond to Mint’s emails seeking comment until press time.
Founded in 1979 by Suresh Vazirani, Transasia was set up to address the shortage of reliable critical medical equipment in India, where dependence on imports meant frequent breakdowns and inadequate after-sales service. From its origins as a distributor of imported equipment, the company has since evolved into a leading manufacturer.
Mumbai-based Transasia is among India’s largest in-vitro diagnostics companies, offering solutions across biochemistry, hematology, coagulation, ESR, immunology, urinalysis, critical care, diabetes management, microbiology and molecular diagnostics.
It is part of the Erba group of companies, which has operations across 150 countries, with five factories in India, the Czech Republic and Russia, and three research and development centres. The company is currently led by former Cipla executive Nishant Saxena, who serves as global chief executive.
Transasia competes with major domestic and international diagnostic and medical equipment manufacturers, including Tulip Diagnostics, Accurex Biomedical Pvt. Ltd, Trivitron Healthcare and Roche Diagnostics, according to online reports.
India’s medtech market, valued at $12 billion in fiscal year 2024 (FY24), is projected to reach $50 billion by 2030, with the country’s share of the global market expected to rise from 1.65% to 10-12% over the next 25 years, according to an EY report. The market is segmented into five key areas: electronic equipment (56% share), disposables and consumables (26.5%), in-vitro diagnostics (8.1%), implants (7.1%) and surgical instruments (2.3%).
Rising incomes, expanding health insurance coverage and growing medical tourism are generating parallel demand for both affordable and innovative medical devices. This, coupled with infrastructure development in tier 2 and 3 towns, has opened up newer markets, according to the EY report.