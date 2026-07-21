Transition VC targets ₹1,500 crore for second energy-focused fund

Energy-focused venture capital fund Transition VC has begun raising a ₹1,500 crore (approximately $155 million) second fund, according to one of its co-founders.
“We want to repeat exactly what we did with fund one with far more resources, not just with capital but also with a team to support them to scale,” said Raiyaan Shingati, co-founder and managing partner at Transition VC, in an interview with Mint.
The second fund is nearly double the size of its maiden ₹800 crore (around $77 million) investment vehicle, which achieved its final close in December 2025. Transition expects to announce the first close of Fund II in the December quarter of FY27.
The larger fund lands at a moment when India's energy hardware sector, long seen as too capital-intensive and slow-moving for venture money, is drawing more institutional interest, given the country's targets for energy transition.