Transparency helps build trust, Air India CEO highlights improved performance, new services, network expansion

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Air India CEO Campbell Wilson has written letters to the employees, highlighting the airline's progress in performance, customer experience, and network growth while reaffirming the company's commitment to transparency and cultural transformation.

"Like all airlines, we face a variety of operational scenarios--some of which are under our control, and some that are not," the CEO wrote, referring to the crisis it faced post the AI171 plane crash in Ahmedabad earlier this year.

"When the spotlight is on us, it's crucial to offer timely, clear and accurate information and the right context," he wrote in his letters disseminated through e-mail.

He acknowledged that Air India has deliberately been "more transparent than usual in reporting incidents and events, however small."

While this has temporarily increased news coverage, he emphasized that in context of Air India's scale and size, the incidence rate is "entirely normal."

"This transparency will, over time, help build trust. In the short term though, it naturally results in an uptick of news coverage, and with more than 1,200 departures every single day - nearly one every minute - across the Air India Group, it can seem like a lot. In context of our scale and size, however, the incidence rate is entirely normal."

The airline has recorded notable improvements in operational performance, the CEO apprised in the letter.

"Our OTP (on time performance) in August also crossed 80%, nearly 10 ppts above the Air India and Vistara 2024 average," the CEO said.

Customer sentiment has also surged, he added. "Our NPS (net promoter score) for August reached an historic high of 36, continuing the strong momentum from July."

Other key service metrics also improved, including mishandled baggage rates and the speed of reuniting bags with passengers.

To further empower staff, Air India CEO said they have enabled front-line teams to offer e-vouchers to flyers in cases of service shortfalls, with plans to extend this to cabin crew going ahead.

"We've empowered our front-line teams with the ability to offer e-vouchers to customers in cases where a service shortfall has occurred, such as for mishandled baggage, and are also working to extend this capability to our cabin crew, enabling them to provide on-the-spot resolution to customers during their journey," the CEO's letter read.

"These measures, along with the improved metrics, reflect the organizational culture we are building and the brand values that matter most: staying grounded, staying focused, and acting with authenticity and integrity, whether or not someone is watching," the CEO added.

Further, in his letter, he said that the airline is gradually reviving elements of the Air India experience, such as its in-flight magazine, specialty menus, and social media engagement.

On the network front, Air India announced new seasonal non-stop flights between Delhi and Jaisalmer.

"We're launching seasonal twice-daily non-stop flights between Delhi and Jaisalmer from October 2025 till March 2026," the CEO noted.

He also apprised that Air India Express (AIX) has expanded operations from Chandigarh and Ahmedabad, with Dehradun to be added on September 15.

"With Dehradun set to commence operations on September 15, AIX's network will expand to 58 domestic and 17 international destinations."

AIX was officially welcomed as a member by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), reinforcing the airline's commitment to safety, service, and operational excellence, he added.